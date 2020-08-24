Grapevine Celebrates Women's Suffrage With Victory Train Excursions

The City of Grapevine is hosting Women's Suffrage Victory Train excursions to celebrate the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment.

Guests on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad can learn about the strides and achievements of the women's suffrage movement in Texas and across the country.

On Sept. 12, a specialty train will travel across the Cotton Belt Route to the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

There will be two Women's Suffrage Victory Train rides offered on Sept. 13, each lasting for one hour.

The rides will feature living history characters dressed in 1920s attire who will distribute pamphlets derived from historic documents. Guests are welcome to wear their own 1920s themed clothing as well.

Guests can purchase tickets online at GVRR.com. Tickets cost between $10 and $26 depending on the excursion destination and preferred coach seating.