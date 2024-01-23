Grandmother killed after car crashes into her apartment, police suspect medical emergency

A family is mourning the loss of a grandmother killed after a car crashed through her first-floor apartment Tuesday morning.

It happened in Garland near Fieldcrest Drive and Jupiter Road. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Plautila Aguirre.

Garland Police suspect it was the tragic result of a driver who had a medical emergency. They told NBC 5 the initial investigation revealed the driver of a Buick LeSabre experienced a medical episode and lost control, colliding with another car. The driver continued through the entrance of the complex before crashing through Aguirre’s apartment.

Aguirre’s daughter, Elda Deleon, got a phone call around the time she said her mother would have been having coffee. On the other end, she heard the unimaginable.

“It’s hard. Really hard because nobody is ready for this day,” Deleon said.

Aguirre was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

“She’s a sweet person. She always has a lot of friends. Wherever she’s at wherever she goes she has a smile for everybody, she tries to help everybody,” said Deleon.

Neighbors were left stunned. Jamey Fritts said she would see Aguirre often, and they’d started forming friendships. She’s worried something like this will happen again.

“You’re just in your house. That’s your safe place,” said Fritts. “I’m always telling my friends I’m going to move off this corner because I’m afraid a car is going to come through my patio window and kill me, and it happened to my neighbor.”

Garland Police told NBC 5 it doesn’t appear any charges will be filed against the unidentified driver. They said he’s cooperating with investigators.

Another neighbor who lives upstairs says she heard the impact. She, too, has fond memories.

“She’s real sweet. Real sweet lady,” said Frances Aaron. “I’d be sitting out on the steps, and she would bring me cake.”

Deleon said she’s not surprised her mother made such a positive impact, and the loss is felt beyond the immediate family. The driver of the Buick and the driver of the car hit are expected to be okay