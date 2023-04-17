Grandmother and Grandchildren Pistol Whipped During Home Invasion in Irving

Investigators with the Irving Police Department are investigating a robbery home invasion that was reported Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed numerous suspects forced their way inside a home after breaking a window with a rock. Police said a grandmother and her three grandchildren ages 13 to 17 were inside the home during Sunday’s incident.

One of the teens reported being tased by the suspects, the youngest was forced out of his bathroom, and another was pistol-whipped in the head, requiring several stitches. The woman, who was also pistol-whipped in the head, suffered from several broken ribs.

In Spanish, the female victim told NBC 5 the suspects were heavily armed and demanded money.

Eventually, all the teens were taken to the family’s master bedroom where they allegedly witnessed the grandmother get kicked in the face and body.

“They didn't care what age they were. They didn't care if they were kids. Whatever they were, they just beat them with the gun,” said a family member of the victims. “It’s horrible. Puddles of blood from my nephews and my mother in the rooms.”

The grandmother began to plead for their lives and pray out loud with one of the teens. In the middle of the chaos, the woman recalls the moment she knew they would survive.

“Uno de ellos se disparó y se dio en el pie,” she said in Spanish. She said one of the suspects shot themselves in the foot. The bullet cracked the tile in the bedroom.

The woman said the suspects then poured bottles of bleach throughout the entire home to attempt to wash away the evidence.

Police said the suspects were able to take several items including jewelry and money and likely had a getaway vehicle. As officers work to identify and track down the group of suspects, the family said they may never return home.

“We're not going to be in peace at our homes thinking that they made a threat, and they're going to try to do it,” said a family member of the victims.