Grand Saline ISD Closed Due to Low Attendance Caused by Strep, Flu

Grand Saline ISD students will not return to school until Tuesday, Feb. 18

By Hannah Jones

Grand Saline ISD

Grand Saline ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday due to low attendance attributed to flu, strep and other illnesses.

According to Grand Saline ISD, Monday is a staff development day for employees, so students will not return to school until Tuesday.

The district said it will deep clean all areas of the school to help prevent students from getting sick.

Students will not be required to make up the days during which the school is closed.

Grand Saline ISD reminded students to stay at home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent arm, and wash hands after using a tissue.

The district also said that students can prevent the spread of illness by keep their hands away from their nose, mouth and eyes, and regularly disinfect commonly used surfaces using standard cleaning practices.

