Grand Prairie Woman Fatally Stabs Brother: Police

The siblings were in a vehicle when a fight broke out between them, police said

Abigail Contreras, 20, mugshot
Grand Prairie Police Department

A woman is in jail after police say she fatally stabbed her brother Tuesday.

According to Grand Prairie police, Abigail Contreras, 20, and her 19-year-old brother, Natanael, were in a vehicle together Tuesday when a physical fight broke out between them.

During the altercation, Natanael was stabbed. Abigail drove her brother to an emergency room, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Abigail was arrested on a murder charge and transported to the Grand Prairie Detention Center. Her bond is set at $200,000.

Grand Prairie
