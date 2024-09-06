The City of Grand Prairie announced Thursday night that the water is now safe to drink and use after firefighting foam got into the water supply.

"It’s over. We got a clean bill of health earlier from the TCEQ. I’m elated. It took a lot of work, a lot of flushing the water tower," said Mayor Ron Jensen.

In a press conference Thursday night, Jensen estimated that the water issues affected approximately 60,000 people, which is a third of the city.

After giving the "all clear," he mentioned that there is no need to boil and the water has been deemed safe for consumption only after following a set of instructions.

To avoid a boiling water activation, it is crucial to carry out this phase by zones:

Zone 1: All residents and businesses North of I-30 can begin flushing their water systems now.

Zone 2: At 10 p.m., residents and businesses between I-30 and TX-303 can begin flushing.

Zone 3: At 11 p.m., residents south of TX-303 can begin flushing.

RESIDENTIAL

Flush hot water fixtures, including sinks, showers, and bathtubs, and run them for 15 minutes.

Flush cold water taps: Flush each faucet for five minutes.

If you notice anything unusual in your water, repeat the first two steps.

It's also recommended to flush additional appliances like ice makers, dishwashers, refrigerators with water dispensers, water filtration systems and humidifiers, and toilets.

COMMERCIAL

After water contamination, commercial building water systems should be flushed to ensure optimal water quality. Here are some tips for flushing a building's water system:

Flush time: Flush each water fixture for at least 5 minutes.

Flush order: Flush the cold-water lines first, then the hot-water lines.

Flush points: Flush all outlets, including faucets, showerheads, toilets, and hose bibs. Remove aerators when possible.

Flush equipment: Empty, flush, and refill all water-storing equipment and appliances, including water heaters, water softeners, water filtration systems, boilers, ice machines, humidifiers, cooling towers, toilets, and drinking fountains.

Water in Grand Prairie is safe, city officials said late Thursday, ending a two-day ordeal in which a foam used for firefighting contaminated the water supply.

The city promptly initiated flushing the system as soon as the issue was reported.

A foaming agent found in the water supply originated from a warehouse fire in the Great Southwest Industrial District on Tuesday. Crews used a firefighting foam from the brand Micro-Blaze to extinguish the flames, but backflow caused the agent to enter the water supply, Grand Prairie’s assistant fire chief Jeff Baldwin told reporters on Wednesday.

Thursday night, city officials said they believe the issue was caused by a faulty backflow valve.

The mayor reassured the public that no threat or act of terrorism was involved and reiterated that the backflow incident involved non-PFAS foam that he called "environmentally friendly."

While the contaminated water isn't toxic or deadly, the city still urged people to use abundant caution.

For two days, residents lined up at Lone Star Park to receive cases of water provided by the city. Some turned to community centers for basic necessities.

“That’s why I came here was to shower here," said Alex Rayas outside of the Tony Shotwell Center.

Will School Resume Friday in Grand Prairie?

The Grand Prairie Independent School District released a statement shortly after the all-clear was given:

"In order for our Maintenance and Operations team to perform all the necessary steps needed at our 36 campuses, we will close tomorrow, Friday, September 6, 2024. We will reopen Monday, September 9, 2024."

Uplift Grand Preparatory, which is not a part of GPISD, says school will resume Friday.

"Great news! The City of Grand Prairie gave the “all clear” on water tests, and Uplift Grand will reopen tomorrow. Learning happens every day, and we need to catch up on missed time—make sure your scholar is back in school tomorrow! We can't wait to see them."

Water distribution will continue at Lone Star Park, and shower and water fountain access is available at several city facilities including The Epic, Tony Shotwell Rec Center, the Grand Prairie YMCA, and the Summit.

For more information, visit https://www.gptx.org/News-Articles/WaterIssue.