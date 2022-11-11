Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite

Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup.

It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.

"That's my truck! There they are!" Jeff Folsom said he thought when he saw the story.

There they were, in his $90,000 GMC Denali pickup, stolen about 3 a.m. Saturday from his Dallas business, Alpine Roofing Construction.

What worries him most is what else the thieves got -- at least four weapons, including a 50-caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

Apparently driving Folsom's stolen truck, police say the same thieves hit O.P. Nails, a salon in south Grand Prairie.

Videos from several break-ins appear to show the suspects are two men and one woman, police said.

Salon owner Jimmy Phan got a call from police early Monday morning.

"And I came in here, it was just messed up,” Phan said. “They just went through everything in here."

He says they took cash -- and another weapon.

"We had several hundred (dollars) cash in there,” Phan said. “My wife's gun was in there, our polishes, all our toolboxes and everything are gone."

While they were there, they hit the smokeshop next door too.

That was minutes before police say they broke into the tattoo shop not far away.

And the next day, they may have burglarized a house in Mesquite.

"Never underestimate a thief," Folsom said. "I thought I was safe. Alarms. A locked-up shop. But they were in inside of a minute."

Those on the growing list of victims just hope police find the trio soon.

"That's what I'm hoping,” Phan said.