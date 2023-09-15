Grand Prairie Stadium to host the Minor League Cricket final championship

Minor League Cricket (MiLC) will play their Sunco Championship Final at Grand Prairie Stadium.

The game will take place on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Grand Prairie Stadium recently opened in July as Major League Cricket (MLC) made it's debut.

Cricket continues to grow across the country, and in Texas specifically. A number of matches sold out this July as the inaugural MLC season began.

MiLC is composed of 26 teams across the U.S. and this will be the third ever Sunco final championship.

Tickets for the championship start at $5 and can be purchased here.