Grand Prairie resident wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

A Grand Prairie resident won $2 million after buying a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Arlington last week.

According to the Texas Lottery, the player bought the ticket at Ballpark Beverage on East Lamar for the Jan. 24 drawing.

The player picked all five white balls drawn in the drawing (8, 12, 43, 52, 62) but missed the Mega Ball (18).

The player Megaplied and had their $1 million prize doubled. A Megaplier can increase a non-jackpot prize amount by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times.

The Texas Lottery said the player asked to remain anonymous.

In the Mega Millions multi-state lottery, players must match all five white balls and the Mega Ball to win the jackpot. The jackpot on Jan. 24 was $28 million.

The Mega Millions lottery has continued to roll and is now estimated to be worth an annuitized $77 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night.