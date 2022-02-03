Grand Prairie Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Grand Prairie police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday morning.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, Destani Texada was last seen walking away from a home in the 900 block of Pangburn Street near Great Southwest and Jefferson Boulevard at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said Texada is described as a Black female who is 5'1" and weighs 100 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Texada's whereabouts to call 911.