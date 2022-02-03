Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Grand Prairie Police Department

Grand Prairie police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday morning.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, Destani Texada was last seen walking away from a home in the 900 block of Pangburn Street near Great Southwest and Jefferson Boulevard at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said Texada is described as a Black female who is 5'1" and weighs 100 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Texada's whereabouts to call 911.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Policemissing personmissing child
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us