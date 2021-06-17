Grand Prairie Police Involved in Standoff at Irving Residence

Police and SWAT officers are involved in a standoff in Irving on Thursday morning.

According to police, the chase began in Grand Prairie when officers stopped a suspect for a traffic violation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The chase led officers on a chase that ended in Irving when the suspect vehicle crashed into a curb.

The suspect fled on foot into a residential house near 1707 West Shady Grove Road, police said.

The Grand Prairie Police Department was assisted by the Irving Police Department in setting up a perimeter around the residence.

Police said they believed there to be aggravated assault warrants out of Dallas County for the male suspect.

As of 4:08 a.m., the suspect remained inside the home and refused to leave, police said.