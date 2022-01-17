Grand Prairie Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of West Main Street at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said officers responded to a report of a crash and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, investigators determined the female, who was in a crosswalk, began crossing the street when a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators believe the black vehicle, possibly a passenger car, sustained damage to the front driver's side of the car, police said.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 972-988-8477 or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.