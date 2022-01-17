Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of West Main Street at approximately 11 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said officers responded to a report of a crash and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Oak Cliff 2 hours ago

New Cold Food Storage Expected to Bring Tenfold Increase in Food Distribution

paper tag nation 2 hours ago

Recording Shows Police Warned TxDMV of Paper Tag Security Flaw Years Ago

According to police, investigators determined the female, who was in a crosswalk, began crossing the street when a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators believe the black vehicle, possibly a passenger car, sustained damage to the front driver's side of the car, police said.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 972-988-8477 or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us