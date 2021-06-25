Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Police Ask For Public's Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Teen

Azari Ale Ruffin, 16, went missing on June 20, police said

Grand Prairie Police Department

Grand Prairie police are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week.

The Grand Prairie Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Azari Ale Ruffin on Friday, five days after she was last seen near her home.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ruffin was last seen in her home in North Grand Prairie, police said, wearing a backpack along with gray sweatpants and a gray and white top.

Police described Ruffin as 5 feet tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 972-237-8700 or 911.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us