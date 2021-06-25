Grand Prairie Police Ask For Public's Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Teen

Grand Prairie police are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week.

The Grand Prairie Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Azari Ale Ruffin on Friday, five days after she was last seen near her home.

Ruffin was last seen in her home in North Grand Prairie, police said, wearing a backpack along with gray sweatpants and a gray and white top.

Police described Ruffin as 5 feet tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 972-237-8700 or 911.