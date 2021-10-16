Grand Prairie Officers Shoot Man Who Rammed Squad Cars During Chase: Police

One man was injured when he was shot after ramming two Grand Prairie police cars Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver near northbound Highway 161 service road and Arkansas Lane at 9 a.m., Grand Prairie police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck.

A slow-speed pursuit ensued as the driver, identified as 58-year-old Terry Darnell, drove north on President George Bush Turnpike and exited at West Marshal Drive, police said.

According to police, Darnell temporarily stopped, then accelerated his vehicle, intentionally ramming multiple police vehicles, two of which were occupied.

Police said Darnell drove one officer and her vehicle through the fence which protects the service road from the highway.

Police said officers then fired their weapons at Darnell and struck him in the wrist.

After several minutes of negotiating with Darnell, he surrendered and exited his vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other officers were injured.

Darnell is being held on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, with additional charges under investigation, police said.

Per departmental policy, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative leave, police said.