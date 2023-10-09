Grand Prairie man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting wife and stepson

A 54-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty Monday of killing his wife and stepson more than three years ago.

Rickey Wayne Edwards was charged with capital murder in the May 2020 double homicide. Life in prison without parole is the automatic sentence for such a charge.

On the day of the shooting, Edwards and his wife, Portia Williams-Edwards, 46, were moving into their new home on Monet Lane in Grand Prairie.

At one point during the day, she called her father, saying Edwards “was acting crazy,” adding that he hit her, pulled a gun on her, and threatened her, according to a Tarrant County District Attorney news release.

