Grand Prairie Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Wife and Stepson

A Grand Prairie man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and stepson on Sunday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, 50-year-old Rickey Edwards called 911 and said that his wife and stepson had been shot.

Officers responded to a home in the 7000 block of Monet Lane at approximately 4:00 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and female inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims, 46-year-old Portia Williams-Edwards and 28-year-old Kameion Kitchen, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwards was arrested and faces a capital murder charge in the deaths of his wife and stepson.

Investigators believe this murder stemmed from a domestic violence incident, police said.