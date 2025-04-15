Grand Prairie Libraries rolls out mobile library

The Grand Prairie Libraries are adding two mobile libraries for library services.

According to the library's website, each mobile unit will have close to 1700 books in English and Spanish. That's not all, though. They will also offer DVDs and audiobooks for all ages to check out.

In addition, each will have laptops and a printer for internet access, email, scanning, and printing. WIFI will be available in and around the buses. There will be scheduled stops around Grand Prairie during the week, and the other bus will visit events downtown.

An electric lift at each unit means they are fully accessible.

Leaders at the Grand Prairie library said they have wanted to expand the mobile libraries for years. Once approved by the City Council, they say it was a collaborative effort between the Library and the City's Fleet Services and IT Department that made the vision a reality.