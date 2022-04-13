Grand Prairie Launches Shared Public Transportation ‘Via Rideshare'

The city of Grand Prairie launched "Via Grand Prairie," the on-demand, shared public transportation service for $3 a ride.

To book a ride, riders can use the Via Grand Prairie mobile app or call 214-253-0874.

Once a ride is entered with pickup and drop-off locations, the system will provide ride options.

Once an option is selected, riders are directed to a nearby "virtual bus stop" within a short walking distance, and a driver is dispatched to meet them at that location.

"The city is thrilled to be able to offer this rideshare, low-cost transportation option to residents, students, workers and visitors," said Mayor Ron Jensen. "For a very reasonable cost, now you can get from here to there when you want. Decades ago, voters elected to use the penny that could've gone to DART, for other purposes, which is how the city has built Lone Star Park, The Summit, The Epic, EpicWaters, EpicCentral, and the Public Safety Building; established continual park and street improvements; and more. Via Grand Prairie helps fill that need for transportation for people who may not have a car, may not drive, or just want to leave the driving to someone else."

"Via Grand Prairie represents the forefront of innovative mobility in Texas, and we are proud to partner with the city to use Via's software to expand convenient and equitable access to public transit for residents," said Dillon Twombly, Chief Revenue Officer at Via. "Services like 'Via Grand Prairie' create new opportunities to generate positive social, environmental, and economic impact, and we look forward to seeing how residents will use the service in their daily lives."

"Via Grand Prairie" is a shared-ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.

Via Grand Prairie operates Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For $3 per one-way trip, Via Grand Prairie will pick you up in Grand Prairie and take you to your destination in Grand Prairie. Add additional passengers for just $1. Seniors (65+) ride for $2 per trip, unless they are registered with the city's Grand Connection transportation system, then is it $1 per trip. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available.

Via Grand Prairie will also serve four nearby college campuses (two of which are a $4 trip due to the longer distance):

● Tarrant County Community College $3/trip

● University of Texas at Arlington $3/trip

● Dallas Baptist University $4/trip

● Mountain View Community College $4/trip

Arlington launched the ridesharing pilot with Via in 2017 and expanded to citywide coverage in 2021.