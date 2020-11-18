Grand Prairie K9 Help Apprehend Arson Suspect in Connection With 11 Car Fires

A Grand Prairie Fire Department K9 officer played an integral role in apprehending an arson suspect over the weekend.

Molly, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, is an ATF-K9 assigned to Grand Prairie Fire Department, where she has been for the last four and a half years.

Molly's training involved finding flammable liquids in exchange for food, but there is also time for fun normal dog activities including walks and playtime, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

According to the City of Lewisville, a task force led by the Lewisville Fire Department arrested 63-year-old Zainul A. Bandeali in connection with a string of car arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments dating back to July 2019.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department assisted in the arrest by sending Molly, an arson investigator, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Bandeali is charged with five counts of second degree felony arson. He is currently being held at the Denton County Jail and his bail is set at $375,000.