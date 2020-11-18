Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie K9 Help Apprehend Arson Suspect in Connection With 11 Car Fires

Molly, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, is an ATF-K9 assigned to Grand Prairie Fire Department, where she has been for the last four and a half years

Grand Prairie Fire Department

A Grand Prairie Fire Department K9 officer played an integral role in apprehending an arson suspect over the weekend.

Molly, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, is an ATF-K9 assigned to Grand Prairie Fire Department, where she has been for the last four and a half years.

Molly's training involved finding flammable liquids in exchange for food, but there is also time for fun normal dog activities including walks and playtime, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 59 mins ago

Dallas Mayor Addresses Latest Spike in Violent Crime, COVID-19

According to the City of Lewisville, a task force led by the Lewisville Fire Department arrested 63-year-old Zainul A. Bandeali in connection with a string of car arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments dating back to July 2019.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department assisted in the arrest by sending Molly, an arson investigator, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Bandeali is charged with five counts of second degree felony arson. He is currently being held at the Denton County Jail and his bail is set at $375,000.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieLewisvilleLewisville policeGrand Prairie Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us