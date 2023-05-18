Grand Prairie ISD Student in Finals for National Google Doodle Contest

If you’ve used the Google search engine, you probably have noticed the “Google Doodle” that changes every day.

It features artwork from artists around the country and usually gives a nod to a special event, historical figure or holiday.

Right now, a local teen is in the running to be featured on the Google search homepage.

Haley Ma, who is a senior at South Grand Prairie High School, was chosen as the Texas Winner of the 2023 Doodle for Google Contest, with her Doodle, “Homemade Happiness.”

Everyone across the U.S. can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 55 state and territory winners. Voting opened on May 18 and will run until May 25 on this site.

The public vote will determine the five national finalists, with one in each grade group. Google will announce these five national finalists in late May, one of whom will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

According to the district, if Ma’s Doodle is chosen, she will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and SGPHS will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.