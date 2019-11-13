Grand Prairie is First Texas City to Offer Jail Visits Through Video Calls

Technology for video visitation comes from Carrollton company that has been criticized for charging high rates

By Ben Russell

Grand Prairie recently became the only city in Texas to offer video call visitations for the inmates in its municipal jail or holding facility.

The four video terminals – supplied by Carrollton-based Securus Technologies – allow inmates to have video chats with family members, friends or their attorneys at a cost of $12.99 for 20 minutes, according to the Securus website.

Up to and including now, people locked up in the Grand Prairie municipal jail have only been allowed in-person visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and children under the age of 18 were not allowed to participate.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

"What we found is that does not really offer enough time or opportunity for the people in custody to have access and support from their friends and family," said Kristin Swanson, Detention Manager for the City of Grand Prairie. "I would say that we are all one bad decision away from being a person sitting in [jail] and that we probably need to do a better job as a society by caring for one another and allowing people to stay connected to their support network.”

Securus is not without its critics, however. The company is one of two major suppliers of video visitation technology in correctional facilities in the United States. Securus technology is charging some of the highest rates, according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative. It is being used in 3,400 correctional facilities in the country.

In response to negative publicity, Securus has stated that it reduced its rates in many facilities last year, and now charges an average of 15 cents per minute.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us