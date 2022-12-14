A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.

The district said Burns was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation that led to his arrest on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"I want parents to know that we do not tolerate any form of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student," said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. "We will always act swiftly to make sure concerns are properly investigated and appropriate action is taken to ensure our students' safety."

On a cached version of the school's webpage, Burns was listed among Grand Prairie High School football coaches and was the team's co-offensive coordinator. The current version of that webpage no longer lists him among the coaching staff. It's not immediately clear how long Burns had been teaching and coaching at the school or what subjects he taught.

The district said Burns has not been on campus since Dec. 2. They added that he's submitted his resignation and that the allegation against him has been reported to the Texas Education Agency, as required.

Grand Prairie Police confirmed to NBC 5 Wednesday afternoon that they are actively investigating the claim and that Burns was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond related to a charge of an improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony.

It's not immediately clear if Burns has obtained an attorney.