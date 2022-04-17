Grand Prairie FD: Body Recovered From Joe Pool Lake

One man is deceased after Grand Prairie fire official responded to a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake on Sunday, the fire department said in a statement.

At 5:30 Sunday afternoon, GPFD responded to reports after a witness said a male was last seen swimming near the beach and restroom area and did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team searched and recovered a body of an adult male. He was not wearing a life vest.

The identity has not yet been released but will be by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

