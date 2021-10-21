Grand Prairie Breaking Ground on EpicCentral Hotel and Convention Project

Thursday, Grand Prairie will break ground on the evolution of the massive 172-acre EpicCentral project.

EpicCentral, which is off the George Bush Tollway near Arkansas Lane, is already home to the Epic Waters waterpark and the city’s public safety complex.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The city will now break ground on two connecting hotels with a shared convention center. The hotel and convention center part of the project will cost an estimated $50 million.

$16 million more will go to the construction and development of six restaurant spaces with five restaurants already signed on.

The city estimates it will see at least $25 million in revenue in the first 10 years.

Construction is set to take between 12 and 18 months.

More information can be found on the City of Grand Prairie's website.