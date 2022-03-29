Grand Prairie Assistant Police Chief to Receive Carnegie Medal for 2020 Heroism

With almost two years since a fiery crash that saved a man's life, a Grand Prarie Police Chief has been honored as a 2022 Carnegie Hero Medal winner.

On Aug. 12, 2020, a violent accident left driver Michael A. Loya Jr. injured and pinned in a burning work truck containing flammable items.

Assistant Police Chief Anthony Morgan was off-duty at the time when he quickly ran to rescue Loya, 40 who was semi-conscious.

With flames coming through the truck's underside, Morgan, 48 partially entered the truck through the driver's window, grabbed Loya underneath one arm and pulled his upper body through the window.

During the accident, Morgan struggled to remove him further as his legs were caught but eventually removed him just in time before the entire truck was covered in flames.

Loya was unburned and was later treated for his injuries following the rescue.

The two reunited in Sept. 2020 in which Loya thanked Hogan for his heroic act.

Hogan joins 17 other heroes who have risked their lives to an extraordinary degree in saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

The Carnegie Medal is considered North America's highest civilian honor for heroism.

Hogan is set to receive the prestigious award later this year.