Grand Prairie 5-year-old missing after walking out of apartment, police say

By Lauren Harper

Grand Prairie police are asking for the public's help in finding 5-year-old Santiago Aburto Gonzalez.

According to police, Gonzalez was last seen at his Ashton Park Apartment Homes residence in the 2400 block of W. Pioneer Parkway at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Police said they believe Gonzalez walked out of the apartment on his own.

Gonzalez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 55 lbs.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with the words "Mickey," blue shorts, and no shoes, police said.

An AMBER Alert has not yet been issued for his disappearance. Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

