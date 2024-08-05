Grand jury will decide charges in fatal shooting involving security guard at Dallas motel

A Dallas County grand jury will decide if any charges will be filed in a deadly shooting at a Dallas motel involving an armed security guard.

The Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Preferred Place on Aug. 3.

Officers said the investigation shows that 33-year-old Michael Alexander, a licensed security guard, was patrolling the Ari Motel when he apparently saw two men who did not belong on the property. Alexander then asked the men to leave and walked them out.

According to police, as Alexander followed the men out, he noticed one of the men, identified as 30-year-old Cameron Birdwell, was carrying a handgun. Birdwell allegedly drew the gun and aimed it at Alexander before the two began shooting at each other.

During the shooting, Birdwell was hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, where he later died of his injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting,