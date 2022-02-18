Grand Jury Indicts Man on Capital Murder Charge in Killing of Mesquite Police Officer

A Dallas County grand jury indicted a man on Tuesday on a capital murder charge in the slaying of a Mesquite police officer.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, fatally shot Officer Richard Lee Houston II on Dec. 3 outside an Albertsons at Belt Line and Cartwright roads after a dispute with his wife.

Jaramillo’s wife and daughter found him in his truck with another woman, police said. After shooting Houston, Jaramillo shot himself but survived, police said.

