DallasNews.com

Grand Jury Indicts Man on Capital Murder Charge in Killing of Mesquite Police Officer

Mesquite police investigate the scene of the shooting involving an officer Friday.
NBC 5 News

A Dallas County grand jury indicted a man on Tuesday on a capital murder charge in the slaying of a Mesquite police officer.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, fatally shot Officer Richard Lee Houston II on Dec. 3 outside an Albertsons at Belt Line and Cartwright roads after a dispute with his wife.

Jaramillo’s wife and daughter found him in his truck with another woman, police said. After shooting Houston, Jaramillo shot himself but survived, police said.

To read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website, click here.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comshootingMesquiteMesquite Police DepartmentOfc. Richard Houston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us