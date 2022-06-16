Arlington

Grand Jury Indicts Fired Arlington Officer on Murder Charge in 2021 Shooting

Former officer Robert Phillips could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted

arlington18
NBC 5 News

A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison.

Phillips could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. It was unclear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips was arrested Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the shooting death of Jesse Fischer following a slow speed chase in October 2021.
Tarrant County Jail
Former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips was arrested Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the shooting death of Jesse Fischer following a slow-speed chase in October 2021.

Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle, Police Chief Al Jones said.

Fischer had twice driven away from officers during traffic stops when he drove onto a dead-end street and turned his vehicle around, police said. Phillips stopped his vehicle, got out, then fired as Fischer drove toward him.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

World Cup 18 mins ago

North Texas Secures World Cup Three Decades After it Last Played Host

Euless 1 hour ago

Euless Police Seize Video of Dangerous Street ‘Takeover'

Following the firing, 54% of officers in the Arlington Police Department signed a no-confidence petition against Jones.

In a statement, the Arlington Police Department directed questions about the case to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright NBC 5 News and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant CountyAddisonarlington pdrobert phillips
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us