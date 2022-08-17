Grand Jury Declines to Indict Dallas Evangelist Rickie Rush

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict megachurch pastor Rickie Rush in two criminal cases, including an allegation he raped a teenager 15 years ago.

The decision, handed down in a closed-door court proceeding late last week, means jurors found prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to show probable cause that Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church, committed crimes.

Rush declined to be interviewed. His attorney called the allegations baseless and on Tuesday praised the grand jury’s action in a statement to The Dallas Morning News.

The decision “finally lifts this cloud as he continues his unabated and relentless work of bringing God’s word and purpose to the community,’’ said Rush’s attorney, Michael Heiskell.

The pastor has overseen the southern Dallas megachurch, known as IBOC, since 1990. At its peak a decade ago, the church boasted more than 10,000 members. His popular sermons have drawn local celebrities and elected officials who sought his political support.

