Some Granbury residents file lawsuit against bit mining company over noise pollution

It's a battle in Hood County against a crypto-mining company. The company Mara Data Center said sound levels are below legal limits. But neighbors said it's causing them health problems and they are taking their battle to court in a new lawsuit.

Liana Oechsle owns property near the site.

"Trying to talk over a giant tractor,” Oechsle said describing the sound from the area. “It's shaking loud like you have to yell at the person beside you."

A lawsuit was filed against the owners of Marathon Digital Holdings to cease operations.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The data center runs computers 24-7 uncovering cryptocurrency. Large fans used to cool the computers cause the constant sound.

"I suffer from lack of sleep,” one of the plaintiffs Daniel Lakey said. “I don't sleep at all."

Some also fear it could affect their animals.

"Part of all this Bitcoin stuff is what it's doing to people,” Oechsle said. “What it's doing to animals, and I'm scared to move special needs animals out onto a property and then it may make them worse."

In a statement to NBC 5, a MARA spokesperson said in part, “We categorically reject the allegations… ".

He added the site is in a "…a well-established industrial zone, and sound measurements around the facility are below legal limits."

The spokesperson added, “… there is no established link - medical or otherwise - between our operations and the broad ailments that are being alleged."

Although the lawsuit is calling for an injunction against operations some in the area just want the facility to be a good neighbor.

"They're a business,” Oechsle said. “That's what America does. I mean, they have a right to be here. They just have to be responsible and not hurt my animals."

To learn more about Mara Data Center from the company click here.

The full statement from MARA reads as follows:

"We categorically reject the allegations raised by Earthjustice, an environmental activist law group. The data center, which we acquired less than a year ago, is in a well-established industrial zone, and sound measurements around the facility are below legal limits. In fact, sound from the data center has been reduced since we acquired it. Additionally, there is no established link - medical or otherwise - between our operations and the broad ailments that are being alleged. We are committed to being a good neighbor and have a track record of sustainable business practices and adding jobs and tax revenues to the communities in which we invest. We are seeing that take hold in Granbury, and we will defend ourselves against these false claims."