Granbury

Granbury Mayor Submits Letter of Resignation Following DWI Arrest

On Monday, prosecutors upgraded Hulett's April DWI charge to a felony

NBC 5 News

Granbury Mayor Ninnian "Nin" Hulett has submitted his letter of resignation following an arrest in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Hulett, 68, was arrested by Granbury police after midnight on April 25 after police received a report of an intoxicated person leaving a local restaurant.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers stopped his red truck short distance away on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane of travel and Hulett was arrested on a DWI charge, according to the city. He posted bond and was released from the Hood County jail hours later.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

travel demand 16 hours ago

As Travel Bounces Back, Labor Shortage Impacts Air Industry

Allen 17 hours ago

Allen FD Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Friday

On Monday, prosecutors upgraded the drunken driving charge to a felony after they determined Hulett had two prior DWI arrests.

Hulett submitted a letter of resignation, and the Granbury City Council intends to meet Monday to accept it, according to the city agenda.

In the letter dated Thursday, Hulett said he was "truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years."

The City Council will also discuss ordering a special election to be held June 29 to fill his seat.

Hulett was first elected mayor in 2013 and last re-elected in November 2019 for a three-year term.

Records show Hulett was arrested on a charge of DWI in 2007 in Fort Worth after he was involved in an accident on Southeast Loop 820. His blood alcohol was found to be .122 percent, more than double the legal limit in Texas of .08 percent. He was fined and given two years' probation, records show.

He was also arrested on a DWI charge in 1999 in Missouri.

This article tagged under:

Granburycrimegranbury city councilmayor nin hulett
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us