Granbury Mayor Submits Letter of Resignation Following DWI Arrest

Granbury Mayor Ninnian "Nin" Hulett has submitted his letter of resignation following an arrest in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Hulett, 68, was arrested by Granbury police after midnight on April 25 after police received a report of an intoxicated person leaving a local restaurant.

Officers stopped his red truck short distance away on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane of travel and Hulett was arrested on a DWI charge, according to the city. He posted bond and was released from the Hood County jail hours later.

On Monday, prosecutors upgraded the drunken driving charge to a felony after they determined Hulett had two prior DWI arrests.

Hulett submitted a letter of resignation, and the Granbury City Council intends to meet Monday to accept it, according to the city agenda.

In the letter dated Thursday, Hulett said he was "truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years."

The City Council will also discuss ordering a special election to be held June 29 to fill his seat.

Hulett was first elected mayor in 2013 and last re-elected in November 2019 for a three-year term.

Records show Hulett was arrested on a charge of DWI in 2007 in Fort Worth after he was involved in an accident on Southeast Loop 820. His blood alcohol was found to be .122 percent, more than double the legal limit in Texas of .08 percent. He was fined and given two years' probation, records show.

He was also arrested on a DWI charge in 1999 in Missouri.