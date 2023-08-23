Granbury ISD trustees could censure colleague who snuck into library to investigate books

A special board meeting is set for Wednesday in the Granbury Independent School District to address the recent controversy of a trustee who reportedly entered a school library, under false pretenses, to conduct her own investigation of the books on the shelves.

Karen Lowery, who was elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2022, visited Granbury High School earlier this month during a distribution event for back-to-school supplies, according to the Dallas Morning News.

During her visit to Granbury High, Lowery and another woman reportedly left the official event, entered the school library, turned off the motion sensor lights, and proceeded to spend about 90 minutes using their phone flashlights in the dark while they went through books.

An assistant principal at the school found the women in the library, confronted them, and told them to leave. According to a report in the Daily Beast, Lowery identified herself and said that the Granbury ISD superintendent had instructed her to review books.

Lowery has been outspoken about the movement in Granbury, and across the state of Texas, to restrict access to books that discuss sex, sexuality, and LGBTQ themes.

During the special meeting on Wednesday, trustees will consider officially censuring Lowery because of her actions in the library.

So far, neither Lowery nor the district has made an official public statement about what happened in the library.