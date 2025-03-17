An Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy student has died after they were hit by a Granbury ISD school bus Monday morning, the district says.

According to the district, no other injuries were reported, and the parents of students on the bus have been notified.

Additional details, including how and where the incident took place, have not been released.

The district said the victim's name and age were not published out of respect for the family. They said they are partnering with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Chaplains, school counselors and staff will be available to support grieving students and parents, the district said.

"We all have the expectation that students will be safe on our buses and in our district," a statement released by the district said. "We are already working to fully understand the situation and will share more information after we have had the time to investigate the incident."