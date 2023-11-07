Granbury City Council candidate arrested on child porn charges on eve of Election Day

A candidate for Granbury City Council was arrested on charges involving the possession of child pornography on Monday, causing the local GOP to disavow him the day before the election.

Bradley Jay Benson, 44, was arrested Monday on two felony charges of possession of child pornography, according to Hood County court records. Benson remained in jail Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

Hood Co. Sheriff's Office

It was not immediately clear whether Benson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Court records describing the exact nature of the accusations leading to Benson’s arrest were not immediately available Tuesday.

Benson, a longtime volunteer firefighter and movie theater general manager, is running for Place 4 on the Granbury City Council and describes himself as “a genuine conservative, both fiscally and ideologically,” on his campaign website. His platform included cutting permitting red tape, prioritizing infrastructure upgrades and reducing the city’s operating budget.

