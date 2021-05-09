Granbury

Granbury Church Celebrates Mother's Day With Altered Plans After Storm Damage

The Mother's Day Celebration looked a little different, after severe weather disrupted a special event planned for moms.

A Granbury church damaged in Monday's severe storms switched gears to make sure it could still hold a Mother’s Day celebration Sunday.
Twisted metal and scattered debris surrounded Crossing Place Church, which had roof and water damage from the storm. Everything except the sanctuary took a beating. 

Wearing a yellow hardhat, Pastor Tim Petty updated church members on the damage. There is no estimate yet of the cost of the damage. 

Workers scrambled to make repairs in time for Sunday's celebration.

“We were going to do a pancake breakfast for all our our ladies, and celebrate them," Pastor Tim Petty said. "During the week, with things that were damaged, and some of our assets that are still being assessed, we decided to shift to plan B."

Plan B was doughnuts.

“A doughnut, a pancake, it’s ok, to just be able to come together and celebrate mothers,” said the pastor's wife, Esther Petty.

Regardless of the food, the celebration was no less special for the church members, who also celebrated loved ones who have died.

“Those people never leave our lives," Tim Petty said. "When we have our memories of them, we have that to comfort us, and we live our lives to honor them."

