Granbury artist paints mural with Texas in mind

Spring officially arrives on Thursday, March 20 and with the change of seasons comes an urge to spruce up the place. And when it helps kids too, it's something good.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth's Hood County location unveiled a new mural and remodeled playroom.

Granbury artist Reagan Deming took her cue from Texas native plants and the outdoors for a mural that covers three walls and brightens the room.

The new mural is the backdrop for a renovated play space that includes a reading corner, sensory wall and dedicated space for infants and toddlers.

Robin Schmidt, Hood County YMCA district executive director, said the mural was designed to commemorate the many benefits of living in Hood County and is part of a continual effort to enhance the member experience.

“Reagan has done a beautiful job helping us achieve our vision, which was to showcase the things that make Hood County special as seen through the eyes of a child,” Schmidt said in a news release. “We look forward to seeing children enjoy this space as families take advantage of all there is to offer at the YMCA.”

The makeover started last December with volunteers and YMCA staff patching and painting walls and building toys and furniture.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated space will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Hood County YMCA, 1475 James Road, Granbury.