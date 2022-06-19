Grammy-Winning Musician Pharrell Pays Off North Texas HBCU Student's Loan

Musician and producer Pharrell Williams, who wrote the 2013 blockbuster song “Happy,” made a few college students — including one from North Texas — gleeful Friday by promising to pay off their student loans.

Channing Hill of Bedford was among the five students and recent graduates from historically Black colleges and universities who received the news that their loans would be paid off while they participated in a panel discussion Friday in Washington, D.C., about the personal impact of college-loan debt.