Governor Abbott Visits Fort Worth to Kick Off Texas Ranger Bicentennial

Governor Greg Abbott was welcomed at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth with handshakes and big smiles on Wednesday.

This wasn't a campaign rally.

Abbott was one of several guest speakers kicking off the bicentennial celebration of the Texas Rangers.

"They are the elite forces we call upon to ensure that Texas is going to be safeguarded," Abbott said.

2023 will be the 200 year anniversary of the agency’s history in Texas.

"In order to have a state you must first have law and order and it was the Texas Rangers who provided the law and order for that laid the foundation that led to the republic of Texas that led to the greatest state in the history of this great country," Abbott said.

According to Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins, there are 166 men and women that are part of the Texas Rangers.

"Our responsibilities range from managing crime scenes in officer-involved shootings to conducting complex cold case investigations, public integrity investigations and running high-risk tactical operations all across the state of Texas," Collins said.

That work, both past and present, will be recognized during the events leading up to the bicentennial in 2023.

"Whether it was back in the old ways days or the modern days of Texas, without their bravery Texas would not be the state that it is today," Abbott said.

