Governor Abbott to Provide Press Conference in Fort Worth on Border Security

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Fort Worth on Thursday to give a press conference about border security in Texas.
Abbott will provide an update on the state's efforts to secure the border and prevent the smuggling of drugs into Texas.
The Governor will be joined by Colonel Steve McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.
The press conference will take place at noon at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.