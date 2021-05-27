Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott to Provide Press Conference in Fort Worth on Border Security

Picture of Texas Governor Greg Abbott
NBC 5 News

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Fort Worth on Thursday to give a press conference about border security in Texas.

Abbott will provide an update on the state's efforts to secure the border and prevent the smuggling of drugs into Texas.

The Governor will be joined by Colonel Steve McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

The press conference will take place at noon at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

This article tagged under:

Governor Greg AbbottAbbottborder security
