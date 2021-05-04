Governor Abbott to Hold Press Conference at Omni PGA Frisco Resort Groundbreaking

Governor Greg Abbott is hosting a press conference Tuesday for the groundbreaking of the Omni PGA Frisco resort.

The resort is planned to open in Spring 2023.

According to Abbott, the new resort will feature first-class amenities and services including two championship level golf courses as well as a short course, 501 guest rooms and suites, Golf Villas, multiple dining outlets, a Mokara Spa, meeting and event spaces, and more.

The PGA of America announced in 2018 it will be moving its headquarters from Palm Beach County, Florida to Frisco, where it will build a 600-acre, mixed-use development with an initial investment worth more than half a billion dollars.