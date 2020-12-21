Governor Abbott Announces Arlington Designated as Music Friendly Community

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Arlington has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office.

The city had to complete a multi-step certification process in order to receive the designation.

The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities, Abbott's office said.

Texas Music Office Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams on Friday at 12:30 p.m. during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with Levitt Pavilion Arlington, the City of Arlington, and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity," Abbott said. "As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Arlington grow their local economy."

Arlington is the 20th Texas city to receive the official Music Friendly Community designation.

Other cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock and Denison.

Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston, Dallas, Dripping Springs, Brenham, and El Paso.