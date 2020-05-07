Gov. Greg Abbott Meets with President Trump

Governor Abbott traveled to Washington and met with President Trump at the White House.

President Trump welcomed Governor Greg Abbott to the White House after parts of Texas opened up a week ago.

“Governor Abbott, when you look at the job he has done in Texas, I rely on his judgement,” said President Trump.

Governor Abbott’s office tells NBC 5 that Dr. Birx did not recommend nail salons reopen in the May 1 opening, but said the state worked with their doctors to find a safe solution.

President Trump complimented Abbott on his handling of reopening Texas.

Restaurants and retail reopened at 25% last week. The governor detailed plans for possible flare-ups with the virus.

“We have been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas, but at the same time we created these surge forces that will go out to regions where there are flare-ups. It is like putting out a fire,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott has faced criticism, on how he reopened the state.

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force was asked about the Texas Plan. She had been in communication with Governor Abbott and said they did talk about nail salons and not opening them in the first wave.

“He agreed. We have moved forward together, and I think it is those kind of dialogues. And I think what has really been impressive to me by the governors is how much they know about epidemiology. So they will never be confused in another pandemic ever again. Because he came with all of his data about what county had what, that was a prism. And believe me I had all my data with me. And he was able to answer every county and what the issue was. And I think when you look at Houston, when you look at Dallas, and you see the ability to really contain and mitigate those epidemics, but at the same time contain epidemics, then not allow them to spread in the community,” said Dr. Birx.

Governor Abbott met with the president on the day it was revealed that one of the president’s personal valets tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office tells NBC 5 that Governor Abbott was tested in Washington before meeting with President Trump.