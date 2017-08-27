Gov. Greg Abbott Adds 12 Counties to Federal Disaster Declaration, 4 to State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) add 12 Texas counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted last week. Abbott additionally added four more counties to the state disaster list.



The original request, which was quickly granted by FEMA, will provide Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to six Texas counties affected by the storm.

"Our partners at the federal level have stood ready to answer the call for help from Texas, and I am thankful for their assistance as we continue to assess the situation in expanded areas across our state," said Abbott. "Many parts of Eastern Texas, especially in and around Houston, are experiencing historic flooding causing the need to grow for additional resources that will allow us to answer the call for help from our fellow Texans. I thank those at FEMA for their attention to the severity of the situation in Texas and the people of this great state for coming together in this time of need."

The Presidential Disaster Declaration previously included Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio counties. In addition to this request, the Governor has already issued a state disaster declaration for 50 Texas counties in response to the storm.

Counties added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration include:

Aransas

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Ft. Bend

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Liberty

Matagorda

Victoria

Wharton

Counties added to the state disaster list include:

Bastrop

Burleson

San Jacinto

Polk

"These communities have suffered a great deal because of this catastrophic storm, but Texans are resilient by nature and will make it through this tough time," said Abbott. "Resources are being made available to these counties to help Texans get their lives back on track. The state will continue to do everything in its power to engage in the recovery effort and assist those in need of relief."

NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

DONATE MONEY

The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

DONATE BLOOD

Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

HELP PETS

SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift