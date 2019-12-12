Dallas

Gov. Abbott to Reflect on 2019 in State of the State Address

The address will be livestreamed at noon below

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Dallas Thursday to deliver his biennial State of the State address.

The address, hosted by the Dallas Regional Chamber, is set to begin at noon inside the Fairmont Dallas hotel. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Abbott is expected to discuss what lawmakers accomplished during the 86th legislative session and his vision for the future of Texas, according to a news release.

His previous State of the State address touched on school finance reform and increasing teacher pay; school safety; a mental health consortium to collaborate on statewide mental health initiatives; property tax reform and disaster preparedness and recovery.

