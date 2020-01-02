White Settlement Church Shooting Victim Laid to Rest

One of two victims murdered Sunday morning at West Freeway Church of Christ was laid to rest Thursday.

The private funeral service for Richard White, 67, was set for Thursday afternoon at Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended and spoke at the service.

Silence as Mr. Richard White’s casket comes out of church after funeral service for the 67-year-old.

Gov. Abbott spoke at service that lasted almost 2 hours. https://t.co/INGnIGbAdW pic.twitter.com/0fYYhbSYRO — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) January 2, 2020

White, of River Oaks, was armed and serving on the West Freeway Church of Christ security team when he was shot by a gunman, 43-year-old Keith Kinnunen. White and parishioner Anton "Tony" Wallace were both killed in the attack.

White's family issued the following statement:

"Richard White was born in West Texas in 1952. He is survived by his loving wife, parents, three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and two brothers along with their spouses and children. Rich was an Eagle Scout, lover of adventure, and all things outdoors. He was a strong man of faith and a devoted member to the West Freeway Church of Christ community. He also served as an active volunteer on the church's security team. Rich constantly put others first and was always willing to help with a smile on his face."

Kinnunen, was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a member of the church's volunteer security team. Kinnunen's motive remains under investigation.