Gov. Abbott to Attend Business Roundtable, Bill Signing in DFW

Governor Greg Abbott will attend a small business roundtable hosted by Goldman Sachs on Friday in Dallas.

According to Abbott's office, the Governor will sign House Bill 9 into law in Fort Worth later that afternoon.

The bill signing will take place at the Fort Worth Police Officers Association Headquarters at 3 p.m.

The small business owners who are members of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices community will discuss challenges like labor shortages, supply chain issues, access to capital, and the ongoing issues caused by COVID-19, Abbott's office said.

The roundtable will include Dallas small business owners Desiree and Calvin Wineland of American Butchers & Beyond the Butchers as well as with 13 additional small business owners and alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

House Bill 9 will provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security, including resources for Operation Lone Star.

According to Abbott's office, the Governor made border security funding a priority for the first and second special sessions.