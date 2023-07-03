Gov. Abbott signs new bill designating a portion of IH-635 as a memorial for fatally wounded officer

A portion of Interstate 635 in Mesquite gets designated as the Officer Richard II Memorial Highway following Governor Abbott signing of House Bill 975 into law.

On December 3, 2021, Officer Houston was fatally wounded responding to a disturbance in the 1500 block of South Beltline Rd.

"We are grateful for the state's recognition of the sacrifice made by Officer Houston in service to his community, and this memorial will honor his memory for generations to come."

To fund the venture, the Mesquite Police Department is accepting contributions. Donations will contribute to the installation and manufacture of highway signs.