Texas Gov. Greg Abbot says The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid, "has been anything but reliable" and is adding ERCOT reform as an emergency legislative item this legislative session.

The governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott in a statement. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable."

Abbott said he'll direct legislators to review the preparations and decisions by ERCOT to get a full picture of what caused the problem and find long-term solutions.

"I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again," Abbott said.

ERCOT said the demand for power began to exceed the supply early Monday morning and they were forced to order rotating, controlled power outages to keep the grid intact and to help even more people not experience longer uncontrolled blackouts that could have last for weeks or even months.

Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, told NBC 5 Tuesday that if they didn't ask for the reductions in demand and a blackout occurred that there's no telling when they would be able to resume regular service.

Magness said Tuesday they hoped to allow providers to restore service to many customers this week.

ERCOT, which is subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature, was founded in 1970 as an independent, nonprofit responsible for overseeing Texas' power grid, a network of nearly 47,000 miles of transmission lines and substations that carry electricity to utility companies for distribution. Texas' grid, under optimum conditions, has 82,000 megawatts of generation capacity and delivers 90% of the electricity used in the state by more than 26 million consumers.