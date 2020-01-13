Dallas

Gov. Abbott Requests Presidential Disaster for October Tornadoes

By Matt Jackson

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for three Texas counties after powerful storms caused widespread damage back in October.

The declaration would include Dallas, Erath and Cameron counties.

"The State of Texas is committed to ensuring the people of Cameron, Dallas, and Erath counties have the resources they need to continue rebuilding the public infrastructure," said Gov. Abbott. "With the help of our federal partners, these communities can rebuild quickly and gain access to important recovery resources. I ask that the President swiftly grant this request in order to expedite valuable support to these counties."

If granted, local jurisdictions will be eligible for federal reimbursement for the cost of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures to protect life and property, and permanent repair work to damaged or destroyed infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water treatment facilities, parks and publicly-owned property.

